Chennai Citizen Connect: Install speed breakers on TH Road, Ezhil Nagar residents urge GCC

A Greater Chennai Corporation official informed that the area engineers will analyse the feasibility of installing speed breakers and decide on further action
CHENNAI: Residents of Ezhil Nagar in North Chennai have urged Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) officials to install speed breakers on Tondiarpet High (TH) Road in Kodungaiyur, near the bridge over the Captain Cotton Canal. Residents pointed out that two motorcycle accidents have occurred in the area over the past two weeks.
According to Ezhil Nagar residents, vehicular movement on the TH Road dropped drastically following the inauguration of the LC 2B Road Over Bridge (ROB). Consequently, youngsters frequently engage in rash riding on the TH Road, which is lined with clusters of houses on both sides.
Residents of RK Nagar, Korukkupet, Kodungaiyur, Chandrasekar Nagar, Ezhil Nagar, Rajarathnam Colony, and Susila Nagar use the TH Road to reach RK Nagar and other neighbouring areas.
K Prabhakaran, a resident of Ezhil Nagar, alleged, "In the past few weeks, two road accidents have happened on this road. Motorists, especially locals, are using the TH Road below the newly inaugurated ROB to reach RK Nagar and its vicinity. They don't follow speed limits while using the road."
Echoing his concerns, another resident, Shiva, said, "There is only one speed breaker on one side of the TH Road, adjacent to Chandrasekar Nagar, but it is missing on the other side."
He added, "We urge the Greater Chennai Corporation to install speed breakers on both sides of the road to prevent accidents."
An official from the Greater Chennai Corporation said, "I will instruct the area engineers to analyse the feasibility of installing a speed breaker. After the assessment, the speed breakers will be installed."