Chennai Citizen Connect: Install speed breakers on TH Road, Ezhil Nagar residents urge GCC

According to Ezhil Nagar residents, vehicular movement on the TH Road dropped drastically following the inauguration of the LC 2B Road Over Bridge (ROB). Consequently, youngsters frequently engage in rash riding on the TH Road, which is lined with clusters of houses on both sides.

Residents of RK Nagar, Korukkupet, Kodungaiyur, Chandrasekar Nagar, Ezhil Nagar, Rajarathnam Colony, and Susila Nagar use the TH Road to reach RK Nagar and other neighbouring areas.

K Prabhakaran, a resident of Ezhil Nagar, alleged, "In the past few weeks, two road accidents have happened on this road. Motorists, especially locals, are using the TH Road below the newly inaugurated ROB to reach RK Nagar and its vicinity. They don't follow speed limits while using the road."