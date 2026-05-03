Chennai Citizen Connect: Incomplete SWD work in Anna Nagar raises safety concerns

The roadside drain has been left uncovered, with water stagnating and small garbage, including plastic waste, getting collected in the channel. The stretch is frequently used by commuters heading to the nearby metro station, office-goers, and shoppers, increasing the risk posed by the open drain.

Residents pointed out that protruding iron rods inside the drain pose a hazard to both pedestrians and motorists. Though a temporary barricade has been placed, a proper green safety net has not been installed to restrict access to the area.