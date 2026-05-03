Chennai Citizen Connect: Incomplete SWD work in Anna Nagar raises safety concerns

CHENNAI: Incomplete stormwater drain work along Anna Nagar 2nd Avenue, near the Anna Nagar Post Office, has raised safety and public health concerns, with residents flagging stagnation of water and accumulation of waste in the open stretch.
The roadside drain has been left uncovered, with water stagnating and small garbage, including plastic waste, getting collected in the channel. The stretch is frequently used by commuters heading to the nearby metro station, office-goers, and shoppers, increasing the risk posed by the open drain.
Residents pointed out that protruding iron rods inside the drain pose a hazard to both pedestrians and motorists. Though a temporary barricade has been placed, a proper green safety net has not been installed to restrict access to the area.
Pointing out that the project is being executed in phases to avoid disruption to traffic, officials of the Greater Chennai Corporation said the pending work will be completed soon
A resident of the area, Gowri, said that despite assurances that the work would be completed before the elections, the final stretch near the Post Office remains unfinished. Gowri highlighted that stagnant water has led to mosquito breeding because people continue to dump plastic covers, bottles, and food waste into the open drain.
Officials of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) said the project is being executed in phases to avoid disruption to traffic. They noted that work has been completed for about 600 metres, while another 400 metres is pending.
The next phase will cover the stretch from Anna Nagar Tower Metro to the Anna Nagar Post Office, after which the connecting section will be completed, the officials noted.