Chennai Citizen Connect: Incomplete SWD results in overflow of wastewater in Iyyappanthangal

CHENNAI: A stormwater drain constructed along EVP Park Avenue in Iyyappanthangal has been left unconnected at both ends for nearly a year, resulting in wastewater overflow and stagnation on the road, residents said.
According to residents, the drain work was taken up in May 2025 but has not been completed due to a lack of connectivity at both ends. As a result, wastewater entering the drain has nowhere to flow, causing it to accumulate and overflow onto the street.
“The drain lacks continuity and has been left open on both ends. Since it is not connected to any main line, all the water simply collects and spills over,” said Suresh Babu, a resident.
He added that the issue has been aggravated by nearby establishments and households letting out wastewater into the unfinished drain.
“People living along the stretch have connected their sewage lines into it, and even a hotel in the area is discharging its wash water. With no outlet, the drain fills up quickly and overflows onto the road,” he said.
One end of the drain lies at the entrance of a school, where stagnant grey water has been collecting, raising concerns among parents and residents. Residents also pointed out that despite repeated complaints to local authorities, including engineers and elected representatives, the issue remains unresolved.
They claim the delay is due to administrative hurdles between adjoining jurisdictions of Iyyappanthangal Village Panchayat and Tiruverkadu municipality preventing the drain from being linked to the main network.
With wastewater continuing to overflow onto the road, residents have urged authorities concerned to resolve the connectivity issue and complete the project at the earliest.
Residents have urged authorities concerned to resolve the connectivity issue and complete the project at the earliest