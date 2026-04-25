Chennai Citizen Connect: Incomplete SWD results in overflow of wastewater in Iyyappanthangal

“The drain lacks continuity and has been left open on both ends. Since it is not connected to any main line, all the water simply collects and spills over,” said Suresh Babu, a resident.

He added that the issue has been aggravated by nearby establishments and households letting out wastewater into the unfinished drain.

“People living along the stretch have connected their sewage lines into it, and even a hotel in the area is discharging its wash water. With no outlet, the drain fills up quickly and overflows onto the road,” he said.