Chennai Citizen Connect | Incomplete road, shoddy stretches at Vaikundapuram unfriendly for motorists

CHENNAI: Single-layer stretches and incomplete laying of the road have made vehicular movement on Nungambakkam's Vaikundapuram difficult.
Continuous vehicular movement has led to cracks and peeling of the surface at multiple points, said Vaikundapuram residents.
According to them, improper mixing of materials has resulted in potholes and an uneven carriageway in many stretches. The absence of proper finishing and connectivity has accelerated the deterioration of the road.
S Sundarababu, president of the Nungai Residents Welfare Association, said a stormwater drain line was renovated a few months ago, during which electric lines of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board were disturbed. However, the stormwater drain workers allegedly left the TNEB cables exposed and unsafe above ground after completing the work.
"As a result, fire-related incidents were reported in the locality a few days ago. The exposed TNEB wires posed a serious risk to residents. Though a complaint was lodged with TNEB officials, no action was taken.
Eventually, residents pooled their money and hired TNEB workers to carry out the rectification. Even now, TNEB wires remain exposed along the sides of the road, creating fear among residents," he said.
He added that the road work had been completed only in patches, which led to loosening of the surface in several areas. Even the stretch that appears to be completed at the end of the street is weakening due to poor workmanship, residents alleged.
Officials of the Greater Chennai Corporation noted that the work on Vaikundapuram 2nd Street had been delayed due to the narrow width of the road and heavy vehicle movement.
They added that rectification related to exposed TNEB wires also contributed to the delay.
Work is currently under way on Vaikundapuram 1st Street, and the remaining stretch on the 2nd Street will be taken up soon, officials said.