Chennai Citizen Connect | In shambles, Tambaram’s Rs 1.60 crore park raises doubts over work quality

CHENNAI: A science park developed for Rs 1.60 crore in Tambaram Corporation's Zone 4 has become unusable as several play and fitness equipment installed at the facility were damaged within days of its inauguration, raising questions over the quality of work carried out.
The park, located at Anna Centenary Park in RMK Nagar, was renovated under a special project and rebranded as a science park. The facility, which caters not only to residents of New Perungalathur but also those from neighbouring Peerkankaranai in Ward 59, includes children's play equipment, outdoor gym facilities and walking tracks.
Residents said the park had fallen into disrepair due to poor maintenance after repeated appeals to the Tambaram Corporation for its restoration. The renovation works worth Rs 1.60 crore were taken up under the supervision of the civic body with funding from the CMDA.
However, residents and activists claimed that the renovation works were carried out in a rush ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. They claimed that despite raising concerns over the quality of materials and equipment being installed, officials assured them that minor defects would be rectified after completion.
The park was inaugurated about two weeks before the election notification. Within a few days of opening, several play and fitness installations developed defects, with some equipment breaking apart and posing safety risks to children.
Residents also complained that many of the lights inside the premises are not functioning, making the park vulnerable to misuse by anti-social elements during the night.
Mahendra Bhoopathi, president of the Perungalathur Peerkankaranai Residents Welfare Association, said the poor condition of the newly renovated park has caused disappointment among residents.
Tambaram Corporation officials said the park was opened after residents insisted on immediate access and added that steps are being taken to replace the damaged equipment
Right from the beginning, we pointed out that low-quality equipment was being installed. We were assured that all shortcomings would be rectified after the work was completed. But today, the park is in a condition where the public cannot fully use it. Spending 1.60 crore on a facility that has deteriorated within days is deeply disappointing, he said.
Residents have now demanded a detailed inquiry into the execution of the project and action against the contractors responsible for the alleged substandard work.
Corporation officials said that the project had not been fully completed when the election notification came into force. They said the park was opened after residents insisted on immediate access and added that steps are being taken to replace the damaged equipment.