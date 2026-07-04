Chennai Citizen Connect | In shambles, Tambaram’s Rs 1.60 crore park raises doubts over work quality

However, residents and activists claimed that the renovation works were carried out in a rush ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. They claimed that despite raising concerns over the quality of materials and equipment being installed, officials assured them that minor defects would be rectified after completion.

The park was inaugurated about two weeks before the election notification. Within a few days of opening, several play and fitness installations developed defects, with some equipment breaking apart and posing safety risks to children.

Residents also complained that many of the lights inside the premises are not functioning, making the park vulnerable to misuse by anti-social elements during the night.

Mahendra Bhoopathi, president of the Perungalathur Peerkankaranai Residents Welfare Association, said the poor condition of the newly renovated park has caused disappointment among residents.