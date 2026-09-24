Chennai Citizen Connect: Illegal parking renders Royapettah school zone unsafe

CHENNAI: Illegal parking near a government-aided school on Peters Road in Royapettah has been causing traffic congestion, particularly during school hours. Vehicles parked along the roadside during the morning and evening peak hours leave little space for students to walk and other motorists to pass.
Between 8.30 am and 9 am, and again after 4 pm, vehicles are parked in large numbers on Peters Road, lining up for nearly 50 to 100 metres from the school entrance.
The stretch is particularly busy during school hours, with autos and two-wheelers frequently stopping near the school to drop off and pick up students. With limited space available, some motorists park along the roadside, further narrowing the carriageway.
With the Peter Road flyover starting opposite the school, the road splits into two lanes. As a result, parking along the roadside further obstructs traffic flow, especially as vehicles approach the flyover.
The congestion increases during school dispersal hours as parents and other vehicles arrive to pick up students. The large number of students moving during this period also raises concerns about their safety.
Jai, a resident, said, "Students come out in large numbers when the school closes. At the same time, other vehicles travel at speed, increasing the risk of accidents. Installing speed breakers and barricades in the area would help ensure the safety of students. Parents also have to be extra cautious while picking up their children."
A traffic police official said that action is being taken against vehicles parked in violation of rules in the school zone. Motorists have been advised not to park vehicles in the school area during morning and evening hours. Vehicles found parked in violation of the rules will be removed, and appropriate action will be taken, the official said.