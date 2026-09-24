Chennai Citizen Connect: Illegal parking renders Royapettah school zone unsafe

Between 8.30 am and 9 am, and again after 4 pm, vehicles are parked in large numbers on Peters Road, lining up for nearly 50 to 100 metres from the school entrance.

The stretch is particularly busy during school hours, with autos and two-wheelers frequently stopping near the school to drop off and pick up students. With limited space available, some motorists park along the roadside, further narrowing the carriageway.

With the Peter Road flyover starting opposite the school, the road splits into two lanes. As a result, parking along the roadside further obstructs traffic flow, especially as vehicles approach the flyover.