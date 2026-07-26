Chennai Citizen Connect: Illegal parking chokes service road along Tambaram bridge

The service road, located on the western side of GST Road, is a key access route connecting Tambaram East and West, Mudichur Road and Velachery Road. Motorists travelling from Irumbuliyur towards Tambaram to reach residential neighbourhoods and hospitals in West Tambaram use this service road.

However, residents said that hundreds of two-wheelers and cars are parked along both sides of the service road from morning to night, narrowing the road and slowing traffic throughout the day. The encroachment has also left little space for pedestrians to walk safely. The residents said that commuters park their vehicles before continuing their journey by public transport. As a result, the service road functions as an informal parking lot for most of the day.