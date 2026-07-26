Chennai Citizen Connect: Illegal parking chokes service road along Tambaram bridge

CHENNAI: A service road along the Tambaram flyover on Grand Southern Trunk (GST) Road has turned into an unauthorised parking zone, causing severe traffic congestion and making it difficult for ambulances and other vehicles to reach a nearby private hospital.
The service road, located on the western side of GST Road, is a key access route connecting Tambaram East and West, Mudichur Road and Velachery Road. Motorists travelling from Irumbuliyur towards Tambaram to reach residential neighbourhoods and hospitals in West Tambaram use this service road.
However, residents said that hundreds of two-wheelers and cars are parked along both sides of the service road from morning to night, narrowing the road and slowing traffic throughout the day. The encroachment has also left little space for pedestrians to walk safely. The residents said that commuters park their vehicles before continuing their journey by public transport. As a result, the service road functions as an informal parking lot for most of the day.
Traffic cops said they regularly issue fines by photographing illegally parked vehicles and have prohibited parking on the eastern side of the service road
The most affected are patients visiting the nearby hospital, with ambulances, cars, and autorickshaws often struggling to reach the emergency entrance due to the narrowed roadway.
John, a regular commuter from Mudichur, said that as the service road is inaccessible, vehicles are forced to continue on GST Road and take longer detours to reach West Tambaram, adding to congestion on the arterial stretch and increasing the risk of minor accidents.
Residents and hospital visitors have urged the Tambaram Traffic Police to prevent unauthorised parking and ensure the service road remains clear for through traffic and emergency vehicles.
Traffic police officials said the service road is a designated alternative route to GST Road and No Parking boards have already been installed. Officials said they regularly issue fines by photographing illegally parked vehicles and have prohibited parking on the eastern side of the service road. Limited parking is temporarily allowed on the western side for visitors to the nearby hospital and a few commercial complexes. Police added that repeat offenders are being fined, and the next step would be to tow away vehicles parked in violation of traffic rules.