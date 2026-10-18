Chennai Citizen Connect: Illegal garbage dumping shrinks Tambaram-Mudichur road

CHENNAI: The Tambaram-Mudichur Road, one of Chennai's major suburban roads, faces a growing garbage disposal problem near Lakshmipuram in Mudichur, where the Mudichur and Mannivakkam panchayat limits meet.
The road begins at Tambaram and passes through Krishna Nagar, Old Perungalathur, Mudichur and Mannivakkam before joining the Vandalur-Walajabad Road. The approximately 80-foot-wide road witnesses heavy vehicular traffic round the clock. The surrounding areas are also developing rapidly, with new residential complexes, shopping malls, industries and educational institutions coming up.
However, large quantities of garbage are being dumped along both sides of the road near Lakshmipuram, turning the stretch into an open dumping yard. The waste has encroached on the road, reducing its usable width from 80 feet to just 50 feet, affecting traffic movement.
Blaming residents of Mudichur Panchayat limits for illegal dumping, Mannivakkam Panchayat called for action against them
Residents claim that the garbage includes medical waste, which could pose significant health risks. Motorists, particularly two-wheeler riders and auto-rickshaw drivers, are forced to cover their noses while passing through the stretch because of the foul smell emanating from the garbage. Over 5,000 students studying at two higher secondary schools on the stretch are exposed to unhygienic conditions caused by the accumulated garbage.
John S, a resident of Mudichur, said, when we approached the Mudichur Panchayat authorities for action, we were told that the affected area falls under the jurisdiction of the Mannivakkam Panchayat. However, when we approached the Mannivakkam Panchayat, we were reportedly told that the residents of Mudichur Panchayat limits are responsible for dumping the waste, and that action should be taken against them.
When contacted, a Mudichur Panchayat official said that steps were being taken to address the issue, and the affected areas were being cleaned once a week using an earthmover to remove the accumulated waste. However, people continued to dump garbage at the location during the night, making it difficult to prevent the problem from recurring, the official noted.
The official added that residents of nearby apartment complexes and local traders had been warned against dumping garbage along a major public road. A permanent solution to the problem would be found at the earliest.