Chennai Citizen Connect: Illegal garbage dumping shrinks Tambaram-Mudichur road

The road begins at Tambaram and passes through Krishna Nagar, Old Perungalathur, Mudichur and Mannivakkam before joining the Vandalur-Walajabad Road. The approximately 80-foot-wide road witnesses heavy vehicular traffic round the clock. The surrounding areas are also developing rapidly, with new residential complexes, shopping malls, industries and educational institutions coming up.

However, large quantities of garbage are being dumped along both sides of the road near Lakshmipuram, turning the stretch into an open dumping yard. The waste has encroached on the road, reducing its usable width from 80 feet to just 50 feet, affecting traffic movement.