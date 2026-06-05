Chennai Citizen Connect: Illegal crossing curbed, but Perambur railway subway usability questionable

CHENNAI: A long-standing safety concern at the pedestrian subway near Perambur Loco Works railway station has finally been addressed, with Southern Railway closing an unauthorised access point that had enabled commuters to cross railway tracks instead of using the subway. However, residents voice out concerns regarding the subway's usability.
Residents and activists had repeatedly flagged the dangers posed by pedestrians using a breach in the railway boundary wall to access and cross the tracks. According to activist Raghukumar Choodamani, the opening in the wall had effectively defeated the purpose of the subway, as many commuters preferred the shorter track-level crossing instead of taking the underground passage.
While welcoming the closure of the breach, residents say several issues continue to affect the subway's usability. One of the concerns relates to electrical safety. The LED lighting has been installed inside the subway, but some cables remain exposed and have merely been wrapped with insulation tape. One of the cables has already been pulled out, rendering the light non-functional.
Flooding during rains remains another major issue, with water stagnation being a recurring problem inside the subway, even when there is mild rainfall. Accessibility concerns have also been flagged.
Residents point out that, despite being used by elderly commuters and persons with disabilities, the subway lacks handrails.
Although tactile paving has been provided, activists argue that the overall design does not adequately cater to the needs of visually impaired users.
Commuters have urged Southern Railway to address the remaining maintenance, drainage and accessibility issues so that the subway can fully serve its intended purpose as a safe and inclusive crossing facility for residents of the area.