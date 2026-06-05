Chennai Citizen Connect: Illegal crossing curbed, but Perambur railway subway usability questionable

Residents and activists had repeatedly flagged the dangers posed by pedestrians using a breach in the railway boundary wall to access and cross the tracks. According to activist Raghukumar Choodamani, the opening in the wall had effectively defeated the purpose of the subway, as many commuters preferred the shorter track-level crossing instead of taking the underground passage.

While welcoming the closure of the breach, residents say several issues continue to affect the subway's usability. One of the concerns relates to electrical safety. The LED lighting has been installed inside the subway, but some cables remain exposed and have merely been wrapped with insulation tape. One of the cables has already been pulled out, rendering the light non-functional.