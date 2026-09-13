Chennai Citizen Connect: Highways department, municipality's blame game worsens illegal parking on GST road

Rampant encroachment on the GST road in Guduvanchery, along the Chennai-Tiruchy National Highway, has become routine, with two-wheelers and goods vehicles parked within the road margins.

Shops and roadside vendors on both sides of the GST Road, along with customers' vehicles, occupy a considerable portion of the roadside space. As a result, pedestrians are finding it difficult to walk along the road, particularly during the morning and evening peak hours.

School students who travel by bicycle are among those facing the greatest difficulty. With the roadside space occupied by parked vehicles and shops, students are often forced to cycle closer to the main carriageway, increasing the risk of accidents.

With roadside food stalls and eateries attracting large crowds during the evening and night, the pedestrian space is further reduced, and the traffic flow is obstructed.

Andrew, a resident of Tambaram, said, "We repeatedly brought the issue to the attention of the Highways Department and have requested that the encroachments along the National Highway be removed. However, the Highways Department, municipality and the police have been passing responsibility among themselves.