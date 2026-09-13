Chennai Citizen Connect: Highways department, municipality's blame game worsens illegal parking on GST road

CHENNAI: People are suffering as vehicles parked along both sides of the Grand Southern Trunk (GST) Road near Guduvanchery cause traffic congestion and create difficulties for school students, pedestrians, and motorists.
Rampant encroachment on the GST road in Guduvanchery, along the Chennai-Tiruchy National Highway, has become routine, with two-wheelers and goods vehicles parked within the road margins.
Shops and roadside vendors on both sides of the GST Road, along with customers' vehicles, occupy a considerable portion of the roadside space. As a result, pedestrians are finding it difficult to walk along the road, particularly during the morning and evening peak hours.
School students who travel by bicycle are among those facing the greatest difficulty. With the roadside space occupied by parked vehicles and shops, students are often forced to cycle closer to the main carriageway, increasing the risk of accidents.
With roadside food stalls and eateries attracting large crowds during the evening and night, the pedestrian space is further reduced, and the traffic flow is obstructed.
Andrew, a resident of Tambaram, said, "We repeatedly brought the issue to the attention of the Highways Department and have requested that the encroachments along the National Highway be removed. However, the Highways Department, municipality and the police have been passing responsibility among themselves.
Residents said that shop owners and customers often leave their vehicles along the roadside for several hours, further worsening the situation
The lack of designated parking facilities in Guduvanchery is also cited as a major reason for vehicles being parked along the road. Residents said that shop owners and customers often leave their vehicles along the roadside for several hours, further worsening the situation.
Residents urged the municipality, Highways Department and traffic police to jointly identify the encroachments and make alternative parking arrangements to ensure safe movement for pedestrians, cyclists and motorists.
Municipality officials, meanwhile, noted the Highways Department is responsible for removing encroachments along the road.