Chennai Citizen Connect: Health concerns rise as garbage piles up on Shenoy Nagar streets

A Corporation Higher Secondary School and a fair price shop are located on Venkatachalapathy Street, while an Amma Unavagam is functioning on Subbarayan Street. As a result, a large number of residents and students use the area every day. However, garbage has accumulated not only around the bins but also along the roadside beyond them.

Various types of waste, including old plastics, food remains, and discarded clothes, have been dumped along the roadside. Rain that lashed the city on Thursday has also led to water stagnation, worsening the filth and smell. Residents said the stagnant water and uncleared garbage could also lead to an increase in mosquitoes and flies.

“Some people dump garbage on the roadside at night instead of putting it in the bins. Cows and dogs rummage through the garbage, scattering it across the road and worsening the foul smell,” said Babu, who resides in the area.