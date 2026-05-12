Chennai Citizen Connect: Haphazardly lying electric wires pose threat to Vyasarpadi residents

CHENNAI: Residents of MKB Nagar 11th Cross Street in Vyasarpadi have raised concerns over public safety after temporary electricity wires laid by the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) were left on the road for nearly two weeks following a power disruption in the area.
According to residents, a temporary power supply was provided on April 27 through additional EB wires after the supply was disrupted in the locality. The street has two pillar boxes, and a temporary connection was extended from the pillar box located in the middle of the street to another at the end of the road.
As part of the arrangement, electrical wires have been laid along nearly 60 metres of the road surface, causing inconvenience to pedestrians and motorists. Residents said the narrow street has made it difficult for people to move around safely, particularly working people, women, children and senior citizens, who are forced to walk close to the exposed wires.
Pointing out that the shortage of workers delayed excavation work, a TNPDCL official assured that the work would be completed within the next three to four days
A resident, Chitra, noted the rain last Saturday had resulted in water stagnation on the road, worsening the situation. “The temporary EB wires installed on this road have not been removed for the past two weeks. Due to the rainfall last Saturday, water stagnated on the street, making it difficult for people to walk. Children also play on this street during the evenings. Despite complaints about this dangerous situation, officials have not taken any action yet,” she said.
When contacted, a TNPDCL official said temporary power supply had been restored through an additional cable after the disruption. The official said excavation work had been delayed due to a shortage of workers and added that the work would be completed within the next three to four days, after which a permanent electricity connection would be provided.