Chennai Citizen Connect: Haphazardly lying electric wires pose threat to Vyasarpadi residents

According to residents, a temporary power supply was provided on April 27 through additional EB wires after the supply was disrupted in the locality. The street has two pillar boxes, and a temporary connection was extended from the pillar box located in the middle of the street to another at the end of the road.

As part of the arrangement, electrical wires have been laid along nearly 60 metres of the road surface, causing inconvenience to pedestrians and motorists. Residents said the narrow street has made it difficult for people to move around safely, particularly working people, women, children and senior citizens, who are forced to walk close to the exposed wires.