Chennai Citizen Connect: Haphazard parking of vehicles poses danger to public in Choolai

CHENNAI: At the crucial junction of VV Kovil Street in Choolai, danger lurks for the public, especially pedestrians every single day. Haphazard parking, heavy vehicle movement and reckless driving have been a concern at the location for a long time.

And, residents complain that the police have failed to act despite flagging the issue on multiple occasions.

Speaking to DT Next, the location resident said, “The junction of VV Kovil Street is highly crucial as it connects multiple locations and is one of the prime areas in Choolai. But, despite the high movement of the public, including children, there is little to no traffic and parking regulation implemented in the area.”

“The vehicles are parked haphazardly, reducing the road space for pedestrians and motorists. Also, due to this, there is always a danger for untoward incidents to unfold,” the resident added.

Additionally, a parent of a school-going child, irked by the situation, pointed out that heavy vehicles and minivans have also been adding to the already existing woes.

“Heavy vehicles and minivans are often seen parked at the junction for loading and unloading goods. Though this is a common scene, it becomes particularly dangerous during the afternoon hours around 3 pm when children are returning from home,” the parent added.

Besides parked vehicles, minivans are also causing inconvenience to all, including children returning home from school. The situation raises questions about children’s safety overall.

Meanwhile, it is to be noted that fatal accidents have been reported in the past where children were run over by vehicles while returning home from school, hence calling for urgent intervention of Greater Chennai Corporation and city police.

Officials of the department concerned and the ward councillor did not respond when contacted.