Chennai Citizen Connect: Haphazard parking in front of Bells Road bus stop endangers commuters

Additionally, during cricket matches at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, a large number of vehicles are parked in an unregulated manner in the area, worsening traffic congestion.

Padma, a regular commuter who travels from Egmore, said, "Vehicles have been parked in front of the bus stop for a long time now. As a result, passengers are forced to walk between parked two-wheelers to board buses. Moreover, commuters waiting for buses are often left standing on the road to quickly get in when the bus arrives."