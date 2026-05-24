Chennai Citizen Connect: Haphazard parking in front of Bells Road bus stop endangers commuters

CHENNAI: Commuters and passengers using the bus stop on Bells Road in Chepauk, near the MA Chidambaram Stadium, have complained of two-wheelers and auto-rickshaws parking right in front of the facility and endangering their safety.
Bells Road sees continuous two-way traffic throughout the day and houses many commercial establishments. With vehicles parked in front of the bus stop, buses are forced to stop a few metres away. This causes passengers of all ages to board and alight in an unsafe manner. As a result, traffic congestion and parking-related issues frequently arise in front of the bus stop.
Additionally, during cricket matches at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, a large number of vehicles are parked in an unregulated manner in the area, worsening traffic congestion.
Padma, a regular commuter who travels from Egmore, said, "Vehicles have been parked in front of the bus stop for a long time now. As a result, passengers are forced to walk between parked two-wheelers to board buses. Moreover, commuters waiting for buses are often left standing on the road to quickly get in when the bus arrives."
Traffic police officials told DT Next that inspections would be carried out and necessary action would be taken to ensure smooth traffic flow. Vehicles violating parking rules will be fined.
Additionally, vehicles parked in no-parking zones are being seized using towing trucks. Such vehicles will also be removed through regular patrol measures, an official stated.