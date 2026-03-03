Chennai Citizen Connect: GST traffic congestion continues unabated despite subway, skywalk

The commuters say that the government and private buses often halt on the GST Road to pick up and drop off passengers, which is the main reason behind the never-ending traffic congestion.

Tambaram is one of the busiest transit hubs in the suburbs of Chennai. Earlier, thousands of commuters crossing the GST Road to access the railway station and bus stand were seen as the main cause of traffic snarls.

To address this, authorities constructed a pedestrian subway connecting the railway station and the market area. Later, an elevated skywalk linking the bus stand, railway station and GST Road was built with escalators for public convenience. Barricades were also installed to prevent pedestrians from crossing the road directly.

Despite these measures, traffic congestion has not reduced. In fact, motorists say the situation has worsened over the past few years, especially during morning and evening peak hours.