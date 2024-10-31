Chennai Citizen Connect: Grey water in stormwater line, Iyyapanthangal sounds alarm

CHENNAI: The residents of Iyyapanthangal have been complaining about the discharge of grey water into the existing stormwater drain at Oilmill Road, and many petitions have gone to the local body but no action has been taken so far to address the issue.

“Untreated sewage is being illegally discharged from multiple residential buildings, especially from gated communities, into the stormwater drains. Rainwater flowing through the same drainage system is becoming highly polluted, posing a significant threat to the environment and public health in this region,” said Senthil Kumar, a civic activist at Iyyapanthangal.

“We suspect the district administration and the local body are under political pressure to not act on my grievance petitions, complaints and RTI. We have raised multiple complaints over the last three months but have not received any response nor have authorities concerned taken any action to resolve the issue,” Kumar noted.

Residents here have also urged the panchayat to prevent the illegal sewage discharge into the stormwater drains, citing the situation might worsen during rains in the coming days.

“We have already received the first spell of the northeast monsoon, and from next month, when there will be intense rainfall, the entire street will be flooded, mixed with sewage. The civic body should take appropriate action before the situation worsens in the area. They should impose a penalty against the residential buildings for violating regulations,” said another resident.

When contacted, a senior official with Iyyapanthangal panchayat assured to take immediate action against violators.