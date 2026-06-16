Chennai Citizen Connect: GCC's civic negligence irks Rajalakshmi Nagar residents

According to the residents, the locality faced severe waterlogging during last year's monsoon rains. To mitigate the flooding on the streets, a few residents filled the road with construction debris, an action that now adversely affects houses in the low-lying areas.



A Raj, a resident of Rajalakshmi Nagar, said, "To save their own premises from future inundation, a few residents unauthorisedly dumped heavy construction debris onto the public road to artificially elevate its height."

However, when a complaint was raised urging the GCC to remove the debris, the Corporation officially closed the grievance by laying gravel over the illegal waste, which residents have strongly criticised.