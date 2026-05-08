Chennai Citizen Connect: Garbage pile-up, poor sanitation irk commuters on Greams Road

The stretch, lined with eateries, also has heavy pedestrian movement through the day; it has multiple garbage bins placed along the roadside. However, residents allege that waste is frequently dumped outside the bins, leaving food remains, leaking garbage bags and foul-smelling sludge scattered across the pavement and roads.



Residents along the locality say it's been a regular sight with discarded food and plastic litter spread across the sidewalk. "At night and also during the afternoon when waste collection is not happening, people are dumping large amounts of waste," said Sundhareesan, who works at a firm on Anderson Road.



"Waste accumulates here very quickly. Once the bins are full, some eateries loosely dump garbage nearby instead of disposing of it properly. The bags tear or leak, and the whole stretch starts smelling," said Sarath Kumar, an auto driver who frequents the locality.