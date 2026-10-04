Chennai Citizen Connect: Footpath parking forces pedestrians onto road in Broadway

CHENNAI: Pedestrians are being forced to walk on the stretch along Prakasam Road in Broadway as vehicles parked on the footpath leave little space for them, posing a safety risk, particularly during morning and evening peak hours.
The road has several commercial establishments, schools and residential areas, resulting in heavy movement of pedestrians and vehicles throughout the day. However, customers visiting shops and residents often park two-wheelers and cars on the footpath and along its edges, leaving little space for pedestrians.
A resident, Vicky, said the problem had existed for several years. "As vehicles are parked on the footpath, pedestrians are forced to walk on the road. The problem is worse during the morning and evening peak hours, making it difficult for children and senior citizens to walk safely along the roadside. Steps should be taken to remove the parked vehicles and ensure that the footpath remains accessible to the public," he said.
Awareness is being created among motorists, and fines are also being imposed to prevent violations, noted a traffic police official
Shopkeeper Balaji said the practice had become common as motorists followed others who parked at the same spot.
"When a few people start parking their vehicles at a particular spot, others also begin parking there. Some houses do not have enough space to park vehicles, forcing residents to park along the roadside. Some also park outside shops and houses, leaving pedestrians unable to use the footpath," he said.
A traffic police official said roadside parking had increased as the area was predominantly commercial. "Some families own more than one car and park them along the roadside, leading to traffic congestion. Awareness is being created among motorists to prevent violations. Fines are also imposed on those who park vehicles in violation of the rules, and appropriate action is being taken against repeat offenders," the official said.