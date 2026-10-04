Chennai Citizen Connect: Footpath parking forces pedestrians onto road in Broadway

The road has several commercial establishments, schools and residential areas, resulting in heavy movement of pedestrians and vehicles throughout the day. However, customers visiting shops and residents often park two-wheelers and cars on the footpath and along its edges, leaving little space for pedestrians.

A resident, Vicky, said the problem had existed for several years. "As vehicles are parked on the footpath, pedestrians are forced to walk on the road. The problem is worse during the morning and evening peak hours, making it difficult for children and senior citizens to walk safely along the roadside. Steps should be taken to remove the parked vehicles and ensure that the footpath remains accessible to the public," he said.