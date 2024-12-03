Chennai Citizen Connect: FOB of Putlur railway station damaged, requires quick repairs

CHENNAI: The commuters using Putlur railway station face huge risks due to the damaged foot over bridge (FOB).

The damage is visible on one side of the FOB which was built more than 10 years ago. Recently Southern Railway had extended the FOB to cover both sides of the station.

The station is situated in the stretch connecting MGR Chennai Central Station and Arakkonam. The Putlur station also attracts many devotees as it is situated near the Angalaparameshwari temple and Veera Anjaneya temple. “The damage was spotted more than a week ago and a request for immediate action was placed to the Railways. It is said that a portion of the concrete has fallen off and the steel rods are visible. The issue must be addressed immediately considering the safety of the passengers,” said K Raghavendra Bhat, a resident of Putlur.

Being situated near the temple, many devotees who visit Putlur are senior citizens, and they are seen struggling to climb the stairs. This also highlights the need for a lift and escalator at the station.

“The need for a lift and escalator is a must as there is a huge footfall, especially devotees. The shelters of the FOB are also half complete and remain the same for more than a year. This must be completed on priority and special attention must be given to basic infrastructure at the station,” added Raghavendra Bhat.

When contacted an official attached to the Chennai division of Southern Railway said that the damage on the foot over bridge would be investigated and repaired immediately.