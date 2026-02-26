Chennai Citizen Connect: Fix view cutter around transformer in Palaniappa Nagar, urge residents

CHENNAI: Across the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) limits, the number of view cutters covering transformers has been increasing to protect the public from accidents and improve the city’s visual appeal.
However, the situation is different on Palaniappa Nagar Main Road in Thapalpetti, Madhavaram, where residents have been requesting the officials of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (Tangedco) and Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to cover the transformer with the view cutter, which remains an enduring claim.
According to the residents, the transformer is locked on one side of the road, very close to a residential apartment. The iron bars etching out of the transformer have been a danger for motorists and pedestrians alike. At night, people risk being hit by protruding rods of the transformer.
Secretary of Palaniappa Nagar Civic Association, Daniel Kumar, said, “We have filed multiple online complaints to GCC and Tangedco, and we were assured of addressing the issue shortly. However, nothing has been fruitful over the months.” He added to say that, “Eight months back, while overtaking a vehicle on the wrong side, a motorist hit the iron bat and was injured.”
Another office-bearer of the civic association said there have been instances when elderly pedestrians bump into the rods and suffer injuries. “Though promised, Tangedco has also not started the works to convert the overhead lines to underground.”
A resident who preferred anonymity said, “Residents of KKR Garden, KKR towns and others in the vicinity, including school, college students and office goers, use the main road to reach Madhavaram-Redhills High Road daily. Considering the intensity of the use of the road, officials have to install the view cutter immediately.”
Meanwhile, a GCC official said, “The construction of the view cutters at several locations in Ward 28 is under proposal. We have submitted the list to the GCC head office. After getting administrative sanction, tenders will be floated soon. Once the tenders are finalised, the works will start.”