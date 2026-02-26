Chennai Citizen Connect: Fix view cutter around transformer in Palaniappa Nagar, urge residents

However, the situation is different on Palaniappa Nagar Main Road in Thapalpetti, Madhavaram, where residents have been requesting the officials of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (Tangedco) and Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to cover the transformer with the view cutter, which remains an enduring claim.

According to the residents, the transformer is locked on one side of the road, very close to a residential apartment. The iron bars etching out of the transformer have been a danger for motorists and pedestrians alike. At night, people risk being hit by protruding rods of the transformer.

Secretary of Palaniappa Nagar Civic Association, Daniel Kumar, said, “We have filed multiple online complaints to GCC and Tangedco, and we were assured of addressing the issue shortly. However, nothing has been fruitful over the months.” He added to say that, “Eight months back, while overtaking a vehicle on the wrong side, a motorist hit the iron bat and was injured.”