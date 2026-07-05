Chennai Citizen Connect: Fix needed: Motorists take risky ride on pothole-ridden Thattankulam Road

The poor condition of the road has disrupted traffic movement and raised safety concerns, with commuters fearing an increased risk of accidents.

The road connects Madhavaram Red Hills Road and GNT Road. It is riddled with potholes, while loose gravel scattered across the surface has made it unsafe for motorists.

An important link between residential neighbourhoods and industrial areas, the road is used daily by school and college students, office-goers, goods vehicles and two-wheeler riders.