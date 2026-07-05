Chennai Citizen Connect: Fix needed: Motorists take risky ride on pothole-ridden Thattankulam Road

CHENNAI: Residents and motorists in Madhavaram have been facing severe inconvenience as Thattankulam Road has remained in a damaged, pothole-ridden state for several months.
The poor condition of the road has disrupted traffic movement and raised safety concerns, with commuters fearing an increased risk of accidents.
The road connects Madhavaram Red Hills Road and GNT Road. It is riddled with potholes, while loose gravel scattered across the surface has made it unsafe for motorists.
An important link between residential neighbourhoods and industrial areas, the road is used daily by school and college students, office-goers, goods vehicles and two-wheeler riders.
Residents said the frequent movement of heavy trucks has further deteriorated the road, leaving deep potholes at several locations. Loose gravel has increased the risk of accidents, particularly for two-wheeler riders, who often lose balance on the stretch.
During the monsoon, the potholes are filled with rainwater, making it difficult for motorists to gauge their depth and increasing the likelihood of accidents. The problem is compounded by inadequate street lighting at night, making travel even more hazardous. Residents said minor accidents occur frequently on the road.
"The road has been in poor condition for several months. Despite repeated complaints to the authorities, no permanent solution has been provided. Although the potholes are temporarily filled, they reappear within a few days. We urge the authorities to undertake a complete reconstruction of the road immediately," said Nagalakshmi, a resident.
A Greater Chennai Corporation official said an inspection of the affected stretch would be carried out on Sunday, following which necessary steps would be taken to begin repair and restoration work at the earliest.