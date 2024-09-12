Chennai Citizen Connect: Fix broken manholes before monsoon, Ekkattuthangal residents urge GCC

CHENNAI: With just a month left before the onset of the northeast monsoon, the civic body has intensified desilting the stormwater drains and replacing the damaged manhole covers across the city.

However, the work in some areas is yet to commence. At some places, broken manholes are to be seen still and the yawning gaps have been inviting danger.

Residents and commuters alike at Ekkattuthangal have urged the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to replace broken manholes at the earliest to prevent mishaps.

"Usually, the main road is congested even during non-peak hours, so we always use the footpath. But, the condition of the footpath is pathetic. Damaged manholes add to the misery in the area. For several months, the stormwater drain manhole has been damaged and the local body has conveniently ignored it, " said Ramakumar, a daily commuter.

"The Corporation carries out desilting drain work across the city but this area, which always has witnessed inundation during the monsoon seasons, has been ignored. They have not either desilted the stormwater drains or catch pits in the locality. Had they undergone the process, the authorities concerned could have spotted the damaged manhole and changed that as well. But nothing seems to be happening,” he added

Recently, a woman tripped and fell on the footpath, thanks to the damaged manhole. Fortunately, she didn't suffer any injury. The footpath is used by senior citizens and children too, what if there are some bigger mishaps reported.

"Though the commuters and residents raised complaints to the zonal level officials, there has been no response. Before the monsoon starts, the Corporation should repair the manhole to prevent accidents during the rainy season. They should also renovate the damaged footpath immediately," said M Omprakash, a resident of Ekkattuthangal.

When contacted a senior official with the GCC said that the process of identifying damaged manholes is ongoing. It will be restored at the earliest.