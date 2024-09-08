Chennai Citizen Connect: First AC bus stop of city has become abandoned structure

CHENNAI: The city’s first air-conditioned bus stop in Asargana, opposite Alandur Metro station, now has no air conditioning or seating facilities.

The AC bus stop was opened to the public in 2015 and was built for Rs 1.25 crore, measuring 360 sq ft in size. Now the bus stop has become an abandoned structure.

“The bus stop has remained like this, without chairs and AC, for months. Lack of proper maintenance has left the bus stop in such a poor condition. The air-conditioned bus stop was popular among the public when it came

into existence,” said B Vignesh, a regular commuter of the area.

“If the officials take steps to rectify the issues and bring the bus stop into the earlier condition it would be useful for the public,” added Vignesh.

When DT Next visited the spot it was found that the AC enclosures lacked facilities and waste was scattered all around the room, which had been kept locked. The auto drivers in the area said that even the toilet near the bus stop remained closed and hardly served any purpose.

The commuters, especially senior citizens, are forced to stand due to the lack of chairs causing inconvenience.

It may be noted that at the entrance of the Alandur Metro station, there is a normal bus stop which has seating facilities.

The issues regarding the improper maintenance of bus shelters continue across the city.

There are instances of leaky proofs, pavements broken in bus stops, high or low seaters, encroached by homeless, sellers and stray animals continue across the city. In some other places, commuters are forced onto the road due to a lack of bus shelters.

When contacted the St Thomas Mount-Pallavaram Cantonment Board official in whose jurisdiction the bus stop is located said that currently there is a court case going on between the Highways Department and the private party who took contract of the bus stop.