Chennai Citizen Connect | Find permanent solution to parking woes in Perungalathur: Residents

The street, which comes under the Tambaram corporation, has become an informal parking lot, with more than 500 two-wheelers parked there daily.

Commuters from nearby areas, such as RMK Nagar, Gundumedu, Mudichur, and Old Perungalathur, who travel to Chennai and Chengalpattu by EMU trains often leave their vehicles under the flyover before heading to work.

Residents said the large number of parked vehicles occupies road space and causes traffic congestion on Srinivasa Raghavan Main Road, a key access route to the railway station.

The situation is the same near Sankaran Street, which branches off from the main road. Several hospitals and diagnostic laboratories are situated on the street, making it a vital route for patients and emergency vehicles.