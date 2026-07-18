Chennai Citizen Connect: Fear grips staff and visitors at dilapidated Potheri VAO office

A Revenue Department official said that the condition of the building has already been brought to the notice of the government agency responsible for maintaining public buildings, and hopes that repair works will be taken up soon
CHENNAI: The VAO office in Potheri is in a bad shape, leaving government staff working under constant fear, and the public hesitant to enter the building for essential services.
The Potheri VAO office is located within the Maraimalai Nagar Municipality and witnesses a steady flow of visitors every day.
Residents visit the office for a range of government services, including patta and chitta documents, community, birth and income certificates, as well as applications for old-age pension, widow pension and other welfare schemes.
The building was constructed about 12 years ago with Kattankulathur Panchayat Union funds and has served as the VAO office since 2016. However, residents claim that no maintenance work was carried out over the years in the building, resulting in severe structural deterioration.
Large portions of the concrete ceiling have peeled off, exposing rusting steel bars, while deep cracks have developed across the walls. During the monsoon, rainwater drips through the damaged roof, making it difficult to protect official records and documents stored inside the office.
Employees and local villagers fear that the weakened structure could pose a serious risk, particularly during heavy rain or strong winds.
Several revenue department staff, including the VAO and village assistants, continue to work from the building despite its condition. Residents who visit the office for certificates and other services say they are afraid to enter the premises after seeing the damaged structure.
The deteriorating condition has also triggered a blame game between departments. Officials from the Kattankulathur Panchayat Union said that although the local body constructed the building, the Revenue Department is currently using it, and the district administration should carry out maintenance work.
A Revenue Department official said that the condition of the building has already been brought to the notice of the government agency responsible for maintaining public buildings, and hopes that repair works will be taken up soon.