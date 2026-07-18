Chennai Citizen Connect: Fear grips staff and visitors at dilapidated Potheri VAO office

The Potheri VAO office is located within the Maraimalai Nagar Municipality and witnesses a steady flow of visitors every day.

Residents visit the office for a range of government services, including patta and chitta documents, community, birth and income certificates, as well as applications for old-age pension, widow pension and other welfare schemes.

The building was constructed about 12 years ago with Kattankulathur Panchayat Union funds and has served as the VAO office since 2016. However, residents claim that no maintenance work was carried out over the years in the building, resulting in severe structural deterioration.