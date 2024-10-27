Chennai Citizen Connect: Faulty streetlights worry for commuters using CTH Road

CHENNAI: The commuters travelling on the Chennai-Tiruvallur Road (CTH) in Pattabiram and Tiruninravur complain about the defective streetlights, leaving the road users in darkness in many areas. Being a State Highway Road thousands of vehicles pass through the way.

T Sadagopan, a civic activist from the area, blames the civic authority for the poor maintenance.

“After the rain, due to the poor maintenance from the Avadi Corporation, the streetlights were left in bad condition. Many street lights in the highway stretch are not functioning, posing an accident risk to the vehicles and pedestrians. Many street lights are having brightness issues adding to the woes.”

Sadagopan also said that the streetlights which are automatic turn on at 6.15 pm and turn off at 6.15 am. “These days when it gets darker earlier there is a need for the streetlights to be functional for the public,” he added.

Sridhar Kumar, a resident also said that streetlights on the CTH road in Sekkadu were faulty and non-functional causing difficulty for the commuters.

When contacted an elected representative attached to the Avadi Corporation said that the non-functional streetlights in many places have been notified. The issues are due to the underground cable faults and instructions have been given to repair the cables which will begin on Saturday.