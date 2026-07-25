Chennai Citizen Connect: Faulty FOB escalators frustrate commuters at Anna Nagar West

The FOB is widely used by school students, office-goers, women, senior citizens, and bus passengers. Since the escalators have been out of service, commuters (senior citizens, women, and parents carrying toddlers) are forced to walk up and down the steep escalator steps.

The escalators were damaged during last year’s northeast monsoon after rainwater entered the internal mechanical system due to heavy waterlogging in the area. Since then, they have remained out of service.

The FOB has not been maintained properly either. Garbage and dust have accumulated in several places, while plastic waste and food litter are scattered across the walkway. Residents said the poor sanitation has resulted in foul odour and unhygienic conditions.