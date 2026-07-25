Chennai Citizen Connect: Faulty FOB escalators frustrate commuters at Anna Nagar West

CHENNAI: The escalators installed on both sides of the foot overbridge (FOB) connecting Anna Nagar 6th Avenue and School Road, near the Anna Nagar West Bus Terminus, have remained non-functional for more than eight months, causing daily hardship to commuters.
The FOB is widely used by school students, office-goers, women, senior citizens, and bus passengers. Since the escalators have been out of service, commuters (senior citizens, women, and parents carrying toddlers) are forced to walk up and down the steep escalator steps.
The escalators were damaged during last year’s northeast monsoon after rainwater entered the internal mechanical system due to heavy waterlogging in the area. Since then, they have remained out of service.
The FOB has not been maintained properly either. Garbage and dust have accumulated in several places, while plastic waste and food litter are scattered across the walkway. Residents said the poor sanitation has resulted in foul odour and unhygienic conditions.
A quotation has already been submitted for repair works, and the tender process is currently under way, said a senior official of the Highways department
Several lights on the FOB also remain non-functional at night, leaving the bridge poorly illuminated. Women and senior citizens said they feel unsafe using the bridge after dark, while many pedestrians attempt to cross the busy road instead, increasing the risk of accidents.
Shanthi, a regular commuter, said, “It’s difficult to walk on the escalator when it’s not functioning. It becomes even harder when carrying bags or other items. Since we use this bridge every day, the escalators should be repaired at the earliest.”
A resident, Muniyandi, noted that school students, women, and elderly people use the FOB every day. “Since the escalators are not working, everyone has to climb on foot. Senior citizens, in particular, struggle to climb the steep steps and have to stop frequently to catch their breath,” he opined.
A senior official of the Highways department said, “A quotation has already been submitted for the repair work, and the tender process is currently under way. Once the tender is finalised, the required spare parts and equipment will be procured, and repair works will begin at the earliest.”