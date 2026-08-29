Chennai Citizen Connect: Exposed power lines put lives at risk on Shastri Nagar lanes

In Shastri Nagar, particularly on 5th, 10th and 15th Streets, and 15th Street in New Thiru Vi Ka Street, electrical cables are exposed along the pathways used by residents every day.

People lamented facing difficulties while passing through the area, as the wires remain exposed without proper protection.

Since the area has a large number of residential houses, open power lines has caused concern among the public. With monsoon on the way and intermittent showers in the city, residents are anxious over safety.