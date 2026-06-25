Chennai Citizen Connect: Exposed power cable raises safety concerns in West Jafferkhanpet

An underground electrical cable left exposed on School Street in West Jafferkhanpet for the past two months has become a major safety concern for residents in the locality. According to residents, the cable was laid as part of electrical maintenance work but has not been properly covered or buried. Instead, it remains stretched along the road surface, creating inconvenience and increasing the risk of accidents, particularly during rainy weather.



Rajavel, a resident of the area, said the exposed cable has been causing anxiety among people living nearby. "The cable has been lying on the road for nearly two months. Children regularly walk through this street, and many two-wheelers use the road. We fear that any damage to the cable could lead to a serious accident," he said.