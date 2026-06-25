Chennai Citizen Connect: Exposed power cable raises safety concerns in West Jafferkhanpet

CHENNAI: Residents of School Street in West Jafferkhanpet have raised concerns over an underground electrical cable that has been lying exposed on the road surface for nearly two months, posing a potential danger to pedestrians and motorists. Locals have urged the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) to take immediate action and properly bury the cable before an accident occurs.
An underground electrical cable left exposed on School Street in West Jafferkhanpet for the past two months has become a major safety concern for residents in the locality. According to residents, the cable was laid as part of electrical maintenance work but has not been properly covered or buried. Instead, it remains stretched along the road surface, creating inconvenience and increasing the risk of accidents, particularly during rainy weather.
Rajavel, a resident of the area, said the exposed cable has been causing anxiety among people living nearby. "The cable has been lying on the road for nearly two months. Children regularly walk through this street, and many two-wheelers use the road. We fear that any damage to the cable could lead to a serious accident," he said.
Residents have urged TNEB officials to inspect the site and ensure that the underground cable is properly buried and secured without further delay to ensure public safety
Residents also pointed out that the cable obstructs the smooth movement of vehicles on the street and could become more hazardous if water accumulates during monsoon rains. They alleged that despite informing the concerned authorities about the issue, no permanent solution has been provided so far.
Residents have urged TNEB officials to inspect the site and ensure that the underground cable is properly buried and secured without further delay. They said prompt action is necessary to prevent potential accidents and ensure the safety of the public using the road.