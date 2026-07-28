Chennai Citizen Connect: Excavated road, damaged sewage chamber irks Tondiarpet residents

Metro Water officials said that three sewage chambers were damaged during the GCC’s excavation for the cement road project and steps are under way to get them rectified
CHENNAI: Residents, school students, commuters and motorists have been inconvenienced for nearly 20 days as the cement road-laying work on Vaithyanathan Road in Tondiarpet remains incomplete, with only one portion of the road excavated, making it unsafe and difficult for daily use.
The road, a one-way stretch, has narrowed considerably due to the excavation, making it difficult for vehicles to pass. Residents lamented traffic congestion, especially during school drop-off and pick-up hours.
The work came to a halt after a Metro Water sewage chamber was damaged during excavation by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), leading to sewage stagnation at the site. Residents alleged that broken road debris has not been cleared and the stagnant sewage has created foul odour and raised concerns over mosquito breeding.
“Absence of adequate safety barricades and warning signs has increased the risk of accidents for pedestrians and motorists,” said Murugan, a resident. “Since only one section of the road has been dug up, traffic congestion occurs during the morning and evening peak hours. Parents dropping off and picking up children from a nearby private school are also facing difficulties. Sewage has stagnated in the excavated pit, causing a foul smell and creating unhygienic conditions.”
Metro Water officials said that three sewage chambers were damaged during the GCC’s excavation for the cement road project.
“Two of the damaged chambers have already been replaced, while the remaining chamber will be replaced tonight. The sewage chamber along the 200-metre stretch from Elaya Street Junction to Vaithyanathan Street will also be replaced with a new one,” an official said.
“Steps are being taken to remove the stagnant sewage, clear the broken road debris, and install sturdy safety barricades, green safety screens and warning signboards to ensure public safety.”