Chennai Citizen Connect: Excavated road, damaged sewage chamber irks Tondiarpet residents

The road, a one-way stretch, has narrowed considerably due to the excavation, making it difficult for vehicles to pass. Residents lamented traffic congestion, especially during school drop-off and pick-up hours.

The work came to a halt after a Metro Water sewage chamber was damaged during excavation by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), leading to sewage stagnation at the site. Residents alleged that broken road debris has not been cleared and the stagnant sewage has created foul odour and raised concerns over mosquito breeding.

“Absence of adequate safety barricades and warning signs has increased the risk of accidents for pedestrians and motorists,” said Murugan, a resident. “Since only one section of the road has been dug up, traffic congestion occurs during the morning and evening peak hours. Parents dropping off and picking up children from a nearby private school are also facing difficulties. Sewage has stagnated in the excavated pit, causing a foul smell and creating unhygienic conditions.”