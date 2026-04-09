Chennai Citizen Connect | Ensure all MTC buses halt at Nest Hotel bus stop: Commuters

Commuters say buses ignore stop, forcing long walks to Egmore and Dasaprakash

Kumari, a staff nurse at the Children's Hospital, Egmore, fumed that a decade ago, 27 D (Foreshore Estate to Villivakkam) and 23 C (Besant Nagar to Villivakkam) deluxe buses used to stop at the Nest Hotel bus stop. But now it skips the stop and stops only at the Egmore Railway Station bus stop on Gandhi Irwin Road, Egmore and the Dasaprakash bus stop at Raja Annamalai Road, Purasaiwalkkam.

Echoing similar concerns, A Jayapriya, a regular commuter and resident of Ayanavaram, who waits at the bus stop, alleged, "The 27 D bus, ordinary fair buses do stop here, but despite providing hand signals, the deluxe buses don’t stop," she added pathetically, saying bus drivers pass us despite noticing.