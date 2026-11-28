The problem is compounded by two-wheelers parked in a row near the entrance of a private diagnostic centre. Pedestrians are forced to squeeze between parked vehicles or walk on the road, risking accidents.

Rangan, a resident, said, “Several shops have encroached upon the footpaths, leaving little room for pedestrians. Large crowds gather at these shops, particularly at night, making it difficult for people to pass through. Pedestrians are forced to walk on the road, increasing the risk of accidents.”