CHENNAI: Pedestrians, including office-goers, women and senior citizens, are forced to walk on the carriageway on Greams Road in Thousand Lights as roadside shops, food stalls and parked two-wheelers have taken over much of the footpath on both sides of the road.
The problem is compounded by two-wheelers parked in a row near the entrance of a private diagnostic centre. Pedestrians are forced to squeeze between parked vehicles or walk on the road, risking accidents.
Rangan, a resident, said, “Several shops have encroached upon the footpaths, leaving little room for pedestrians. Large crowds gather at these shops, particularly at night, making it difficult for people to pass through. Pedestrians are forced to walk on the road, increasing the risk of accidents.”
Another resident noted that several people visited private hospitals and diagnostic centres in the area every day. “Two-wheelers parked near their entrances made it difficult for vehicles carrying patients to gain access. Traffic congestion has also increased during morning and evening peak hours. Authorities must ensure that ambulances can move without obstruction,” he added.
A senior Corporation official said that shop owners along Greams Road had been warned against encroaching on footpaths but had continued to occupy them. “A special team has been formed to address the issue, and discussions have also been held with the police. The removal of encroachments will begin soon,” the official said.