Chennai Citizen Connect: EB cable discarded near Vepery apartment poses danger to all

CHENNAI: Residents of a gated community at Hunters Road in Vepery urged the Greater Chennai Corporation and Tangedco to remove the neglected electricity cable on the road.

It has become a safety concern for residents and commuters. Despite multiple complaints, no effort has been made by authorities concerned to remove the cable.

"Tangedco dug up the road for underground maintenance work three weeks ago. However, the work was left incomplete and the leftover cable is still lying in front of our apartment. The hazardous placement of the cable has resulted in several accidents, with individuals tripping and falling, particularly two-wheeler riders. This has created a significant safety risk for all residents and visitors," said Rajesh Sanghvi, a resident of Swathi apartment in Vepery.

With intense spells expected in the city, this cable will be a safety concern for the residents in the locality. It is noted that people are often getting injured in front of the apartment and they are clueless on how to remove the cable.

The residents raised complaints to the Greater Chennai Corporation and Tangedco earlier this month urging them to remove the electricity cable lying outside the apartment.

This cable is also causing a hurdle for many to move all types of vehicles over them.

"However, only acknowledgements have been sent to us, and there has been no inspection and action taken by both the departments to clear the cable. Until there is a mishap reported in the area due to the cable, we think the government will remain lethargic," said another resident.

When contacted a senior official at the Royapuram (Zone 5) office said that the complaint would be sent to the department concerned and assured of positive steps in this regard to rectify the problem at the earliest.