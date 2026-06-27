Chennai Citizen Connect: Dumping, burning of med waste irks residents, motorists in Tambaram

According to residents, unidentified persons have been regularly disposing of medical waste on the street under the flyover and setting it on fire. Thick smoke from the burning waste recently engulfed the road and portions of the flyover, causing inconvenience to motorists, pedestrians and nearby residents.

Baradha Madha Street is one of the busiest roads in the locality as it serves as a key link between East Tambaram, Sanatorium and Chromepet. The stretch also houses several educational institutions, commercial establishments and shopping complexes, making it a vital transit route used by thousands of people every day.