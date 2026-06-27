Chennai Citizen Connect: Dumping, burning of med waste irks residents, motorists in Tambaram

CHENNAI: The residents, motorists and commuters in Tambaram have raised concerns over the illegal dumping and burning of medical waste beneath the flyover on Baradha Madha Street, which connects to Tambaram Sanatorium railway station.
According to residents, unidentified persons have been regularly disposing of medical waste on the street under the flyover and setting it on fire. Thick smoke from the burning waste recently engulfed the road and portions of the flyover, causing inconvenience to motorists, pedestrians and nearby residents.
Baradha Madha Street is one of the busiest roads in the locality as it serves as a key link between East Tambaram, Sanatorium and Chromepet. The stretch also houses several educational institutions, commercial establishments and shopping complexes, making it a vital transit route used by thousands of people every day.
Residents said the burning of medical waste poses a serious health hazard as the smoke contains harmful pollutants and emits a foul odour. They fear prolonged exposure could affect school children, senior citizens and people with respiratory ailments.
Vehicles had to slow down as visibility was affected by the smoke. The authorities should immediately stop such activities and identify those responsible, said Naveen Kumar, a regular commuter from Tambaram.
Residents have urged the Tambaram Corporation and health officials to remove the dumped waste, monitor the area and take stringent action against those illegally disposing of and burning biomedical waste in the locality. They also demanded regular surveillance to prevent the recurrence of such incidents on the busy stretch.
When contacted, a health official from the Tambaram Corporation said that they would investigate the issue and take appropriate action against the people involved.
A health official of the Tambaram Corporation informed that the issue would be investigated, and appropriate action would be taken against the people involved in such activity