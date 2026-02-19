Chennai Citizen connect: Dug up Veerabathran Street a trouble for motorists

CHENNAI: Residents of Veerabathran Street in Nungambakkam have been facing severe hardship for more than a month after the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) allegedly dug up the stretch and left it in a damaged condition.
Veerabathran Street has been functioning as a key arterial and retail road ever since traffic diversions were implemented due to Metro Rail works on Uthamar Gandhi Salai and Nungambakkam High Road. Thousands of vehicles use the stretch daily. However, for the past month, commuters and residents have struggled to navigate the badly damaged road, which was reportedly dug up by the Corporation for reasons that remain unclear to locals.
A resident told DT Next, "We have been experiencing this poor road condition for over a month. The Corporation did not inform residents before digging up the road. Even when we sought an explanation from officials regarding the reason for the work, we did not receive a proper response."
He further alleged that the stretch has become dangerous for motorists. "It is extremely difficult to travel on this road. In the past month alone, more than 17 bikers have fallen due to the uneven surface. Most of them were women who were on their way to drop their children at school," he said.
The resident also pointed out that the area serves as a medical hub, with at least five hospitals nearby, including AINU Dialysis Centre and Vinitha Hospital. Ambulances frequently use this stretch following the traffic diversion. Additionally, the road is known for severe inundation during rains due to poor stormwater drain construction.
Residents have urged authorities to restore the road immediately before the rain sets in. The GCC officials were unavailable for comment when reached.