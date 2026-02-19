Chennai Citizen connect: Dug up Veerabathran Street a trouble for motorists

He further alleged that the stretch has become dangerous for motorists. "It is extremely difficult to travel on this road. In the past month alone, more than 17 bikers have fallen due to the uneven surface. Most of them were women who were on their way to drop their children at school," he said.



The resident also pointed out that the area serves as a medical hub, with at least five hospitals nearby, including AINU Dialysis Centre and Vinitha Hospital. Ambulances frequently use this stretch following the traffic diversion. Additionally, the road is known for severe inundation during rains due to poor stormwater drain construction.

Residents have urged authorities to restore the road immediately before the rain sets in. The GCC officials were unavailable for comment when reached.