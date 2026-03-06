Chennai Citizen Connect: Dug-up Kanniamman koil street remains neglected for five years

CHENNAI: Residents of Kanniamman Koil Street in Chettiyar Agaram, Iyyappanthangal, have alleged that the road has remained severely damaged and riddled with potholes for the past five years, causing daily hardship and posing safety risks.
According to residents, the stretch becomes particularly dangerous during the rainy season when water stagnates in the potholes, making them difficult to spot. Two-wheel riders are at risk of skidding and falling, while cars and other vehicles struggle to pass through the narrow, uneven surface, they noted.
School students, elderly residents and women who use the road regularly continue to face inconvenience. In emergencies, ambulances and other service vehicles reportedly have difficulty accessing the locality. The absence of proper visibility at night further increases the likelihood of accidents, residents pointed out.
Selvaraj, a resident of the area, said the situation has remained unchanged for five years. “The road was dug up for the installation of a new underground drainage system. After that, it became full of potholes. Because this is an important connecting road, many vehicles use it. In attempts to avoid the potholes, vehicles often lose balance and get damaged. During the rains, the potholes are not visible, leading to accidents,” he said.
When contacted, the 150th Ward councillor of the Greater Chennai Corporation noted that the road is presently in a damaged condition due to the underground drainage work, which was completed on February 24. With the drainage project completed now, restoration of the road will begin soon, the councillor added.