Chennai Citizen Connect: Doors of new gas crematorium at Chromepet yet to open for public

CHENNAI: A modern gas crematorium built at a cost of 2.5 crore in Lakshmipuram, Chromepet, has remained closed for more than eight months, even though construction was completed, forcing residents to continue using a crematorium several kilometres away.
The facility was constructed in Ward 30 to serve residents of Lakshmipuram, Nagappa Nagar, Umaiyalpuram, Chandran Nagar, and surrounding localities. Before the project, families had to take the deceased to the Tambaram Corporation's gas crematorium opposite the Government Hospital in Chromepet.
Responding to long-pending requests from residents, the Tambaram Corporation sanctioned the construction of a modern gas crematorium at an estimated cost of 2.5 crore. Though the facility was completed over eight months ago and the contractor is said to have received full payment in January, the crematorium has not yet been opened to the public. As a result, residents continue to depend on the existing crematorium near the Chromepet Government Hospital. They had to cross GST Road, and it was also heavily affecting traffic during the procession.
V Santhanam, a senior social activist from Chromepet, said the delay had become difficult to understand. When we approached Corporation officials, we were told that a trial run required an unclaimed body, and since one was not available, the facility could not be commissioned. Later, after we insisted, they conducted a trial using coconut fronds and old firewood instead. Even after that, the crematorium has not been opened. We don't know why it is still lying closed," he said.
According to the Corporation officials, the Lakshmipuram Residents Welfare Association Trust had initially agreed to manage the crematorium, but delayed taking charge. The Corporation has now identified another private trust willing to operate the facility. Officials said the process is being finalised and the crematorium is expected to become operational soon.