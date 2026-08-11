Chennai Citizen Connect: Doors of new gas crematorium at Chromepet yet to open for public

The facility was constructed in Ward 30 to serve residents of Lakshmipuram, Nagappa Nagar, Umaiyalpuram, Chandran Nagar, and surrounding localities. Before the project, families had to take the deceased to the Tambaram Corporation's gas crematorium opposite the Government Hospital in Chromepet.

Responding to long-pending requests from residents, the Tambaram Corporation sanctioned the construction of a modern gas crematorium at an estimated cost of 2.5 crore. Though the facility was completed over eight months ago and the contractor is said to have received full payment in January, the crematorium has not yet been opened to the public. As a result, residents continue to depend on the existing crematorium near the Chromepet Government Hospital. They had to cross GST Road, and it was also heavily affecting traffic during the procession.