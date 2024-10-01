Chennai Citizen Connect: Difficulties persist for differently abled at St Thomas Mount Metro station

CHENNAI: While the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) prides itself on inclusive and seamless travel for all commuters, including Persons with Disability (PwD), the infrastructure inside and around most Metro stations in the city largely remains inaccessible for many.

For instance, wheelchair users face difficulty accessing the St Thomas Mount Metro station as the entrance has a two-metre gap extending to a long stretch, causing wheelchairs to get stuck.

Speaking to DT Next, a wheelchair user who recently faced an issue at the station and was forced to seek assistance from the public said, “The entrance of the St Thomas Mount Metro station wherein a small gap creates a problem for the wheelchair to get stuck in between it. This entrance is on the side of Saidapet. While the other entrance on the side of Guindy is in good condition.”

He further went on to note that he had already complained about it a few months back to the station staff but still, the issue has not been resolved.

Additionally, wheelchair users and other PwDs are stressed about the pathway from the parking area of the St Thomas Mount Metro station.

“There is a pathway from the parking area towards the lift wherein the bollards have been removed but while coming from the road it has a big speed breaker, which is not user-friendly for wheelchair users,” another wheelchair user added.

“Inclusive transit service is all about having to commute independently. Though the Chennai Metro Rail is by and large easily accessible compared to other public transit services, still it has a long way to go in terms of meeting all the norms of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016,” another PwD who is a regular Metro Rail commuter added.

CMRL officials could not be reached when contacted.