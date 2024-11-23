Chennai Citizen Connect: Debris accumulation renders Mylapore Bazaar Road unusable

CHENNAI: Though solid waste management is one of the most important but basic functions carried out by the civic body, the issues of garbage and debris dumping persist in the city.

The residents of Mylapore Bazaar Road Third Lane near Bazaar Road market have raised a complaint over the dumping of garbage and debris in a vacant space in the locality by a few residents and the lethargic attitude of the corporation officials in clearing the waste.

“The debris and garbage remain scattered here for two months. Due to the metro works and traffic on Kutchery Road, all the vehicles pass through this street including school vans and buses. Though several complaints were raised, no action has been taken by the corporation officials,” said R Ramesh, a resident and activist in the area.

Besides the construction debris, a motor vehicle, kitchen appliances, and other wastes were also dumped by the residents. The situation becomes worse during rains as the waste gets mixed with rainwater and turns the vacant site into a breeding ground for mosquitos.

“It is known that there have been certain issues between the Greater Chennai Corporation and the contractors. The common people are affected as the contractors are on strike due to several issues. The Corporation should take necessary measures to clear the waste accumulated in the vacant space. The same situation prevails in many other areas across the city as the Corporation fails to collect the waste regularly,” rued Ramesh.

DT Next efforts to reach the local ward councilor A Revathy went in vain as she failed to respond.