Chennai Citizen Connect: Dark Manavalanagar ROB poses accident risks to motorists

The lack of illumination during night hours has left commuters blinded due to the high beams of oncoming vehicles.

The non-functioning lights leave the vital stretch completely dependent on vehicular headlights, severely reducing visibility.

V Nijesh, a resident of ManavalaNagar expressed concern over the negligence.

“For the past week, the lights have not been functioning. This is a crucial ROB used by thousands of vehicles daily. Keeping it lit at night is mandatory to avoid fatal accidents," he said, urging the municipality to deliver a permanent solution rather than temporary fixes.

An auto-driver, who preferred anonymity, said, “Two days ago, while driving on the ROB, three heavy vehicles plying back-to-back with high beams affected the visibility of oncoming vehicles."