Chennai Citizen Connect: Dark Manavalanagar ROB poses accident risks to motorists

CHENNAI: Motorists navigating the Manavalanagar Road Over Bridge (ROB) are facing a severe safety hazard, as during recent months, lights that are supposed to illuminate the bridge have repeatedly gone off most of the time.
The lack of illumination during night hours has left commuters blinded due to the high beams of oncoming vehicles.
The non-functioning lights leave the vital stretch completely dependent on vehicular headlights, severely reducing visibility.
V Nijesh, a resident of ManavalaNagar expressed concern over the negligence.
“For the past week, the lights have not been functioning. This is a crucial ROB used by thousands of vehicles daily. Keeping it lit at night is mandatory to avoid fatal accidents," he said, urging the municipality to deliver a permanent solution rather than temporary fixes.
An auto-driver, who preferred anonymity, said, “Two days ago, while driving on the ROB, three heavy vehicles plying back-to-back with high beams affected the visibility of oncoming vehicles."
Tiruvallur Municipality Chairman P Udhayamalar Pandian assured immediate action to check on the recurring faults and provide a permanent solution to the problem
Locals pointed out that this is the only ROB in the Tiruvallur area whose lighting is maintained directly by the local municipality. Activist R Akash warned that the bridge serves as a vital lifeline connecting Sriperumbudur, Poonamallee, Tiruvallur, Tiruttani, Red Hills, and Oothukottai.
“Daily, heavy commercial trucks use this route. A small error due to poor visibility will result in massive damage to vehicles and even loss of life,” Akash alleged.
When contacted, Tiruvallur Municipality Chairman P Udhayamalar Pandian stated that a previously sorted cable issue might have reoccurred.
“Heavy vehicular vibrations may have loosened the wiring. I will immediately instruct officials to rectify the issue," she promised.