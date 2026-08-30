Chennai Citizen Connect: Damaged Tambaram-Somangalam road safety hazard for commuters

CHENNAI: The Tambaram-Somangalam road, which connects to Sriperumbudur, is riddled with potholes and uneven surfaces, posing safety hazards to commuters.
The road connects West Tambaram and Sriperumbudur via Darkas, Naduveerapattu and Somangalam. It also sees heavy traffic as many use it to avoid the toll on the bypass road. It is also known as Kishkinta Road, as the popular amusement park is located along the road.
With residential areas, educational institutions, and factories along the road, which sees heavy footfall, commuters claim the road is full of potholes, with several portions of the carriageway damaged. The road margins are also filled with mud, slush and uneven patches, making it difficult for two-wheeler riders.
The situation worsened after roads were dug along both sides of the road a few months ago for stormwater drain works, and several portions have not been properly restored.
Residents said accidents have become frequent on the stretch due to the narrow carriageway and poor road condition. A few days ago, a Tambaram Corporation employee returning home on a two-wheeler after completing his night shift died in an accident after colliding with another vehicle.
With traffic increasing, residents said the existing road is inadequate to handle the volume of vehicles. They have urged the authorities to widen the road into a proper two-way carriageway and relay the damaged portions without further delay.
Ramamoorthy, a Tambaram resident, said they have been submitting petitions to all the departments and officials concerned, but there has been no proper response. The officers should act swiftly and make sure the road is repaired soon, he said.
Officials from the Highways department said the Tambaram-Somangalam road comes under the Rural Highways department.
They said widening the road requires Forest department clearance, which makes immediate expansion difficult.
However, steps are being taken to repair the damaged portions of the road.