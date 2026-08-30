Chennai Citizen Connect: Damaged Tambaram-Somangalam road safety hazard for commuters

The road connects West Tambaram and Sriperumbudur via Darkas, Naduveerapattu and Somangalam. It also sees heavy traffic as many use it to avoid the toll on the bypass road. It is also known as Kishkinta Road, as the popular amusement park is located along the road.

With residential areas, educational institutions, and factories along the road, which sees heavy footfall, commuters claim the road is full of potholes, with several portions of the carriageway damaged. The road margins are also filled with mud, slush and uneven patches, making it difficult for two-wheeler riders.

The situation worsened after roads were dug along both sides of the road a few months ago for stormwater drain works, and several portions have not been properly restored.