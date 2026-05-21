Chennai Citizen Connect: Damaged stretch in Manali New Town tests bikers' skills

CHENNAI: Residents of Manali New Town have raised concern over the poor condition of a road in Vadivudai Amman Nagar, alleging that a long, damaged stretch in the middle of the road has remained unattended for over six months.
Residents said the stretch has become dangerous for motorists, particularly during the night, as the damaged portion runs across the middle of the cramped road. They added that even light rain worsens the condition, forming slush, making the road difficult to use.
"We have been living in this condition for a long time. And we struggle to pass through the stretch safely. During the rains, the road becomes almost unusable," a resident said.
Locals alleged that motorists frequently lose balance while trying to avoid the damaged portion. "People travelling at night cannot see this trench properly. Riders suddenly swerve to avoid it, and there is always a fear of accidents. Some did happen," the resident said.
Residents also questioned the delay in repairs, alleging that no visible work had been carried out for months despite repeated complaints.
Meanwhile, officials said road work had been delayed due to the election period. However, residents alleged that the stretch had been in poor condition well before the election announcement.
A Greater Chennai Corporation official said the damaged road would be relaid after completion of underground sewage works being carried out by Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board in the locality. The Metro Water Board officials said the underground sewage work would be completed soon without committing to a timeline.