Chennai Citizen Connect: Damaged roads, broken stormwater drains irk Ekkaduthangal residents

CHENNAI: Residents of Sardar Colony in Ekkaduthangal have urged the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to repair damaged roads and replace broken stormwater drain covers in the locality, alleging that several civic infrastructure issues remain unattended despite repeated complaints to the civic body.
According to residents, multiple stretches within the colony are in poor condition, with worn-out road surfaces and uneven patches making it difficult for motorists and pedestrians to navigate safely.
Of particular concern are the stormwater drain covers across the neighbourhood, many of which are damaged, broken or have caved in over time. Residents said the deteriorating covers pose a serious safety hazard for two-wheeler riders and pedestrians using the roads, especially after dark, when poor visibility increases the risk of accidents along the affected stretches.
The damaged drains have also led to water stagnation and accumulation of waste in several pockets of the colony, raising sanitation concerns and contributing to mosquito breeding, which residents fear could pose health risks to the community if left unaddressed for long.
A complaint regarding the issue was submitted through the Greater Chennai Corporation's online grievance portal around six months ago, residents said. However, no remedial action has been taken so far, Jai Ganesh, a resident of the colony, alleged, adding that residents continue to wait for the civic body to act on their complaint.