Chennai Citizen Connect: Damaged roads, broken stormwater drains irk Ekkaduthangal residents

According to residents, multiple stretches within the colony are in poor condition, with worn-out road surfaces and uneven patches making it difficult for motorists and pedestrians to navigate safely.

Of particular concern are the stormwater drain covers across the neighbourhood, many of which are damaged, broken or have caved in over time. Residents said the deteriorating covers pose a serious safety hazard for two-wheeler riders and pedestrians using the roads, especially after dark, when poor visibility increases the risk of accidents along the affected stretches.