Chennai Citizen Connect: Damaged footpaths becoming nightmare for pedestrians

CHENNAI: The footpaths alongside the Poonamalle High Road in Arumbakkam have become a nightmare for pedestrians, as the broken and damaged footpaths make it difficult for people to walk safely.

The situation is further worsened by partial encroachment of the footpaths, leaving commuters with no choice but to risk their lives by walking on the road.

The students of a private college nearby rue that they cannot walk to the nearby traffic signal or junction by using the pavements as they are also broken in multiple places and can cause injuries.

"The condition of the footpaths has not improved for many months and they are also encroached by vendors and shopkeepers. It is a challenge to walk safely on this road, especially during peak college hours," said Shubham Kumar, a resident of the area.

Residents say that despite repeated complaints to the authorities, the situation remains unchanged. Pedestrians have been demanding that the Chennai Corporation take immediate action to repair the footpaths and clear the encroachments.

"Poonamalle High Road is one of the busiest roads in the area. A temple, private college and a big restaurant in the locality keep the place busy and mandate a properly maintained footpath. However, civic body officials do not respond to our requests," said Jana, another resident of the locality.

The residents urged the Chennai Corporation to not only repair but also maintain the footpaths, ensuring that they are safe for pedestrians. A zonal official assured that the necessary action to repair the footpaths and clear the encroachments will be undertaken soon.