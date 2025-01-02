Chennai Citizen Connect: Damaged Erikkarai Main Road is accident-prone, caution locals

CHENNAI: With each passing year, the Noombal region in Tiruverkadu Municipality is witnessing growth in residential population, alongside schools cropping up in the area. Despite the overall development, including commercial, the roads in the Noombal area are mainly in poor condition.

The Erikkarai main road has been in a damaged state for several years. Its neighbour, Mettu Road, set just a few metres away, is also in a risky condition, making it liable to imminent fatalities.

Speaking to DT Next, a Noombal resident said, "The Erikkarai Main Road has been in the same state for the last four years. Though it is temporarily re-laid a few times, high vehicular movement or heavy rainfall easily damages it."

It should be noted that a resolution was passed to relay the Erikkarai Main Road in July 2024, but residents and commuters claim no action has been taken so far.

"We have made several complaints time and again. But, there is no permanent fix to this issue. There have also been instances of two-wheeler riders sustaining injuries from a fall," added another resident of Ashok Nandavanam.

Additionally, residents and local activists claim there is still a dilemma regarding which jurisdiction the particular area falls into.

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) map and notification include Erikarai Street. Residents say it belongs to Noombal under Thiruverkadu Municipality.

But, so far, neither GCC nor Thiruverkadu Municipality has acted on the mounting complaints. Both department officials did not respond when contacted.