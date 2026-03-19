Chennai Citizen Connect: Damaged bus shelter in Pattalam a worry as summer sets in early

CHENNAI: The Anjaneyar bus stop located on Demellows Road in Pattalam has been in a damaged condition for the past six months, causing significant inconvenience to commuters. With the roof and seating facilities damaged, school students, elderly people and women have no other choice but to stand in the scorching sun while waiting for buses.
Commuter Santhi stated that there were no proper facilities, with the seats being in a poor condition, making them unusable.
She also pointed out that a garbage bin placed in front of the bus shelter creates difficulty for passengers while boarding and alighting from buses. With the summer season beginning, standing under the sun for a long time may even cause dizziness, she noted.
A resident of the area, Raja, stated that the old bus shelter was completely removed during the construction of a stormwater drain in the vicinity. A new road was laid after the work was completed, and the bus shelter was rebuilt at the same location.
However, it was installed without proper repair, constituting a deficiency in service and remains in a damaged condition. As a result, commuters continue to face hardship during both rainy and summer seasons.
When contacted, a City Corporation official noted that Egmore MLA I Paranthamen has approved funds for constructing a new bus shelter.