Chennai Citizen Connect: Creepers choke transformer, power poles in Kilpauk

The creepers have grown around the poles supporting the transformer, power cables and other electrical equipment. Residents said the creepers have remained around the transformer for more than 7 months without proper maintenance. They have now spread not only around the transformer but also towards the overhead power cables and electrical equipment.

The transformer is surrounded by dense creepers, leaving little space around the electrical equipment. Residents fear that the creepers could spread further during the monsoon and come into contact with the power cables. A pedestrian walkway is also located near the transformer, raising concerns for people who use it.

A resident, Yogeshwari, said, "The creepers have not been removed for more than 7 months, and no proper maintenance work has been carried out so far. The creepers growing from the nearby Otteri waterway have spread along the walkway and onto the transformer. It is frightening to walk on the pathway. Immediate maintenance work is needed in the area."