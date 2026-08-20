Chennai Citizen Connect: Creepers choke transformer, power poles in Kilpauk

CHENNAI: Overgrown creepers have spread around a transformer and transformer poles on Medavakkam Tank Road in Kilpauk, raising safety concerns among residents.
The creepers have grown around the poles supporting the transformer, power cables and other electrical equipment. Residents said the creepers have remained around the transformer for more than 7 months without proper maintenance. They have now spread not only around the transformer but also towards the overhead power cables and electrical equipment.
The transformer is surrounded by dense creepers, leaving little space around the electrical equipment. Residents fear that the creepers could spread further during the monsoon and come into contact with the power cables. A pedestrian walkway is also located near the transformer, raising concerns for people who use it.
A resident, Yogeshwari, said, "The creepers have not been removed for more than 7 months, and no proper maintenance work has been carried out so far. The creepers growing from the nearby Otteri waterway have spread along the walkway and onto the transformer. It is frightening to walk on the pathway. Immediate maintenance work is needed in the area."
When contacted, a TNPDCL official noted that the transformer had been functioning in the area for more than five years and that its supporting poles had been damaged. He said, "The transformer is located inside the Hindustan Bible Institute campus. A new (Ring Main Unit) RMU converter transformer will be installed inside the campus to replace the existing transformer."
A Ring Main Unit converter transformer will be installed inside the campus to replace the existing transformer, assured a TNPDCL official
The official said the work is expected to be completed within a month. Once the work is completed, the old transformer will be completely removed, the official added.