Chennai Citizen Connect: Construction debris on Anakaputhur road a safety risk to commuters

CHENNAI: As the residents of Balaji Nagar 12th Street at Anakaputhur are already facing several issues concerning the underground sewage works, the debris accumulation has become another headache.

Highlighting that though the digging works have been completed already and huge pipes were laid for underground sewage works, the locals complained that the officials had not taken any steps to remove the debris that has rendered the road unusable for motorists and senior citizens.

“Not just the 12th Street, but the problem persists on several roads that were dug and not re-laid properly. The big stones pose a danger to the motorists, senior citizens, and morning walkers as well,” S Anand Kumar, who lives in Balaji Nagar lamented.

Pointing out the onset of the northeast monsoon this week, he said waterlogging is expected along the roads in Balaji Nagar due to heavy rains in the coming weeks. He added, “Though we have lodged several complaints, the officials of Anakaputhur municipality have not taken any measures to solve the problem”.

B Janaki Ramakrishna, a housewife who goes to a school at Pallavaram to pick up her kid every day crossing at least three streets in Balaji Nagar, claimed that the local administration officials have no clue about the underground sewage project. “The authorities have no clarity about the pipe laying project. They simply point out the contractors for every issue regarding the underground sewage project,” she added.

A senior official from the Anakaputhur municipality said the underground sewage project was expected to be completed before October this year. “However, it was extended due to several issues including labour problems,” he said adding, “However, all the complaints from the locals have been forwarded to the higher official in the concerned department.”