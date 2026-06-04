Chennai Citizen Connect: Cone-shaped loudspeakers continue to blare in Jafferkhanpet

CHENNAI: The Supreme Court had banned cone-shaped loudspeakers for their excessive noise output two decades ago. However, the residents of Jafferkhanpet in Chennai say the illegal speakers continue to blight their daily lives - disrupting sleep, affecting children, and making peaceful existence impossible.
In July 2005, the Supreme Court prohibited the use of cone-shaped loudspeakers after finding that they generate significantly higher noise levels than box-type sound systems. The ban was imposed because cone speakers are designed to naturally amplify acoustic power. They can produce exceptionally high sound pressure levels even with low-powered amplifiers and project sound over long distances in a wide directional beam, spreading noise far beyond the intended venue into residential areas, hospitals, and schools.
Despite this, residents of Jafferkhanpet have alleged that cone-shaped loudspeakers were used during a recent temple festival in the locality, leading to unbearable noise and inconvenience for people living nearby.
Sridhar, a Jafferkhanpet resident, said the use of cone speakers has created serious noise pollution in the area. "I work night shifts and need to sleep during the daytime. The loud noise from these speakers disturbs my sleep, and as a result, I am unable to concentrate properly at work," he complained.
Another resident, Saravanan, said the noise is affecting young children in the neighbourhood. "I have toddlers at home. The loud music played from early morning disrupts their sleep, which in turn affects our daily routine. Authorities should take immediate action to address this issue," he urged.
With the Supreme Court ban now more than 20 years old, residents of Jafferkhanpet are asking a simple question: Why are cone speakers still being heard on Chennai's streets?