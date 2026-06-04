Chennai Citizen Connect: Cone-shaped loudspeakers continue to blare in Jafferkhanpet

Sridhar, a Jafferkhanpet resident, said the use of cone speakers has created serious noise pollution in the area. "I work night shifts and need to sleep during the daytime. The loud noise from these speakers disturbs my sleep, and as a result, I am unable to concentrate properly at work," he complained.

Another resident, Saravanan, said the noise is affecting young children in the neighbourhood. "I have toddlers at home. The loud music played from early morning disrupts their sleep, which in turn affects our daily routine. Authorities should take immediate action to address this issue," he urged.

With the Supreme Court ban now more than 20 years old, residents of Jafferkhanpet are asking a simple question: Why are cone speakers still being heard on Chennai's streets?